Samsung Gets Image Sensor IP Suit Paused For PTAB Review

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday granted Samsung Electronics Co.'s request to pause Cellect LLC's infringement suit over image sensor technology while the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews some of the asserted claims. Reasoning that the companies are not direct competitors, that the case is in its early stages, that Cellect won't be unduly harmed by a stay and that PTAB review will likely streamline the district court case, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello said a stay is warranted under those four so-called eSoft factors. In eSoft v. Blue Coat Systems, Colorado federal court held in 2007 that a...

