Omnicell Says DOD Bid Process Altered To Kill Competition

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Omnicell Inc. has slammed the U.S. Department of Defense with allegations that it put requirements on two contracts for automated medicine dispensing systems to rig the bidding process in favor of another company's outdated system. The New Jersey company pressed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in a Monday lawsuit to bar the DOD's Defense Health Agency from moving forward with two bid requests, saying the contracts are bogged down with security requirements that target Omnicell and clear the path for its rival, Becton Dickinson and Co., to nab the deals. The DOD never intended to foster competition in the race to...

