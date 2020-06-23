Credit Karma Wants Out Of TCPA Suit Over Security Texts

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Credit Karma is pressing a California federal judge to toss a putative class action accusing it of unlawfully disseminating unsolicited text messages, arguing that there's no evidence that the disputed security verification messages were sent using an autodialer or that the plaintiff had suffered any harm. Plaintiff Tiffany Lott claimed in her April complaint alleged that Credit Karma violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by blasting out autodialed text messages to thousands of consumers without their consent. Lott claimed that she personally received four unsolicited texts with a security verification code, despite never having given Credit Karma permission to contact her...

