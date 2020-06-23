Nevada Pot Shop Slams 'Cut-And-Paste' TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas cannabis dispensary has told a California federal court that a proposed class action alleging it sent unwanted marketing texts has no business in the Golden State, blasting the suit as a "cut-and-paste" job that skates past basic jurisdictional requirements. Euphoria Wellness said in a filing Monday that Jacqueline Jackson's Telephone Consumer Protection Act complaint appears to be a carbon copy of similar suits filed by her attorneys, containing boilerplate claims about the dispensary's ties to California. Euphoria said it has none, and asked the court to toss the suit or move it to Nevada. "Ignoring the specific facts...

