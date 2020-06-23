Latham Steers American Airlines' $2B Stock, Notes Offering

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Guided by Latham & Watkins, COVID-19-battered American Airlines priced about $2 billion in a stock and notes offering Tuesday to help increase its level of cash on hand as it still faces pressure from the impact of the pandemic. Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines Group Inc. said it was selling 74.1 million of its shares at $13.50 each, which would raise about $1 billion, according to a statement. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to more than 11.1 million additional shares, which would raise about $150 million. The airline is also taking on $1 billion in 6.5% convertible...

