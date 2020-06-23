Texas Physician Must Face Suit Over Hand, Foot Amputations

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday allowed a suit to move forward alleging a physician's medical malpractice led to a patient's gangrene, requiring the amputation of her hands and feet, rejecting the doctor's argument that the patient's medical experts were not qualified to testify. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Fourteenth District affirmed the denial of a dismissal bid in a suit accusing Dr. Samiran Kumar Das of failing to refer patient Yvonne Hester to a urologist despite signs of an acute kidney injury suffered during a hysterectomy performed by an unnamed surgeon, which left Hester's condition untreated for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS