Maryland Court Orders New Trial In Cancer Death Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appellate panel has vacated a midtrial dismissal and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a physician of failing to timely diagnose a man's oral cancer that caused his death, saying the trial judge misapplied a doctrine for claims the plaintiffs never presented. Judge Donald E. Beachley, writing the unpublished opinion for the panel Monday, said a trial judge in the Montgomery County Circuit Court erred in dismissing Jeanne Marie Johnson's wrongful death suit against Dr. Lindsay Golden and Montgomery Otolaryngology Consultants PA under the so-called loss of chance doctrine, which deals with negligence in cases when a...

