GM, Fiat Chrysler CEOs Ordered To Resolve RICO Bribes Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The chief executives of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler must meet and negotiate an end to GM's allegations that Fiat Chrysler bribed senior auto workers union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process and disadvantage rival carmakers, a Michigan federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman ordered General Motors chief executive Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Michael Manley to "meet in person (social distancing), to reach a sensible resolution of this huge legal distraction" and report back to the court by July 1. Judge Borman held a video conference hearing Tuesday to consider the Fiat...

