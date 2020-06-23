Truck Drivers Have No Wage Case Without Report, Judge Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Student truck drivers who recently saw their nearly $800,000 wage verdict against Werner Enterprises Inc. wiped out won't get a new trial since they can't prove damages without using an expert report that the Eighth Circuit ruled was submitted too late, a Nebraska federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday turned down an effort by the student drivers for a new trial in their wage-hour class action to try to prove damages without using a late-filed report by expert witness Richard Kroon that the Eighth Circuit ruled last year shouldn't have been accepted. Judge Camp said...

