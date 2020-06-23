Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Truck Drivers Have No Wage Case Without Report, Judge Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Student truck drivers who recently saw their nearly $800,000 wage verdict against Werner Enterprises Inc. wiped out won't get a new trial since they can't prove damages without using an expert report that the Eighth Circuit ruled was submitted too late, a Nebraska federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday turned down an effort by the student drivers for a new trial in their wage-hour class action to try to prove damages without using a late-filed report by expert witness Richard Kroon that the Eighth Circuit ruled last year shouldn't have been accepted.

Judge Camp said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!