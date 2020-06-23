6th Circ. Agrees Insurer Not Liable For $2.6M Crash Judgment

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday rejected an appeal from a driver seeking to push a $2.6 million judgment related to a trucking accident onto the trucker's insurer, finding that the trial court was right in finding the trucker had violated the insurance policy by leaving the country. In a split decision, the majority sided with National Continental Insurance Co., rejecting arguments from Zef Ljajcaj, who had been injured in the accident, that the district court incorrectly applied Illinois law — even though the crash happened in Michigan — and that National Continental had been the one in breach of its insurance...

