US Will Push Ahead With Stiff Duties On Chinese Staples

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission determined Tuesday that U.S. producers are being hurt by Chinese steel staple imports, clearing Commerce's path to impose countervailing and anti-dumping duties as high as 192.64% on the products. The commission concluded the final stages of its investigations into the foreign collated steel staple imports that the U.S. Department of Commerce found were being subsidized by the Chinese government and sold at unfairly low prices. Commerce and the ITC launched probes into the Chinese imports after receiving petitions from the U.S.' largest staple manufacturer, Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc., in June, alleging that it was being...

