Aldi Will Pay $2M To End Calif. Employees' Overtime Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Discount grocery chain Aldi has agreed to shell out $2 million to resolve allegations it cheated thousands of California workers out of overtime pay, marking the latest payout the Illinois-based company has brokered to shut down an overtime dispute. A year after Aldi finalized a nearly $10 million settlement to wind down a group of New York store managers' claims they weren't paid for all the hours they worked, a pair of former Aldi employees from the Golden State have unveiled a $2 million pact over similar allegations. Californians Jeree Gant and Jennifer Lacey-Salas filed the settlement in their home federal...

