Costco Accused Of Mismanaging $15.5B 401(k) Plan

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. bungled its $15.5 billion 401(k) plan by authorizing excessive record-keeping fees and mismanaging the plan's investment portfolio in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a Wisconsin man alleged in a proposed class action on Tuesday. Dustin Soulek, one of more than 170,000 plan participants, said the Washington-based company, its board of directors and its benefits committee breached their fiduciary duties owed to plan participants and beneficiaries. As a result, plan participants and beneficiaries paid more and saw poorer net investment performance than they should have, he said. Specifically, they failed to objectively and adequately review the...

