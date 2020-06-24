NY Says Shinnecock Rehashing Old Arguments In Fishing Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A state agency has urged a New York federal court to reject recent arguments from members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation that "merely regurgitate" prior points in a case regarding their right to fish near the tribe's Long Island reservation. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and three state officials on Tuesday urged U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein to grant their November motion for summary judgment, in accordance with recent recommendations from Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke. The May recommendations are sound and plaintiffs failed to shake them, they said. "Plaintiffs' objections are a resurrection of their earlier arguments,...

