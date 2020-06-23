Diamond Offshore Gets OK For $14.5M In Executive Bonuses

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved up to $14.5 million in bonuses for top executives at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. after hearing that the company had reached an agreement with creditors to move the performance goals for the payments up. Diamond had previously agreed to defer a portion of the payments until the end of the bankruptcy case, and told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones at a hearing held by telephone that it had reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors to adjust the payout benchmarks upward. "The program has become even more incentivizing," Diamond counsel Robert Britton said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS