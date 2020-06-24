GAO Demurs On Considering Army Subcontractor Protest

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has declined to consider a would-be U.S. Army subcontractor's protest, agreeing with the military branch's argument that the GAO does not have jurisdiction in cases where no federal agency is directly involved. In its decision on Craft Bearing Co.'s protest — which argued that the Army failed to enforce the Buy American Act or adhere to the Federal Acquisition Regulation by allowing a supplier to subcontract work to a bearing manufacturer in England — the GAO said that it couldn't assess Craft's case because the Army wasn't involved in the contractor, Vigor Iron Works LLC's, procurement process....

