Fla. Law Firms Strike Deal To End 'Simon Says' Slogan Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a trademark dispute between two Orlando-area firms over the use of slogans that include the phrase "Simon Says" after the firms told the court they had settled the dispute. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza dismissed the case after Ortavia D. Simon, whose firm uses the slogan "Simon Says You Deserve Justice," and Simon Nicholson, who adopted the tagline "Simon Says Justice," told the court they had agreed to a deal. The settlement is confidential, but it resolves all of Simon's claims against Nicholson. Each party is to bear their own costs, according to...

