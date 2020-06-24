Recently Sentenced Forex Fraudster Owes CFTC $3.8M

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina man has been ordered to pay $3.8 million in fines and restitution to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, less than a week after he was sentenced to two years in prison for running a fraudulent foreign exchange investment scheme. Dominick Carducci was indicted in May 2019 on wire fraud charges and then sued by the CFTC in September on allegations that he'd used his company, VOS Capital Management LLC, to operate a commodity pool purportedly trading in leveraged and margined foreign currency, court records show. A South Carolina federal judge on Friday sentenced Carducci to two years...

