Chicago House Music Duo Say Record Label Exploited Them

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Two prominent artists from Chicago's 1980s house music scene filed suit in Illinois federal court Tuesday alleging that Trax Records, a record label specializing in the genre, exploited them and other popular house musicians "with neither permission nor license to further reap the fruits of their creative output." Musicians Larry Heard, known professionally as Mr. Fingers, and Robert Owen — both members of the Chicago house group Fingers Inc. — allege in their copyright infringement suit that Trax Records persuaded "unsophisticated but creative" musicians to sign away valuable rights to their music for "for paltry amounts of money up front and...

