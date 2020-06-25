Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Timeshare Owners Say Westgate Ripped Them Off

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Nearly 300 timeshare holders have slapped Westgate Resorts with a proposed mass action suit in Missouri federal court, claiming that it runs a high-pressure and fraudulent business operation that induces consumers to sign contracts but then refuses to deliver on the vacation properties it has promised.

A total of 287 individuals led by John and Veronica Hambacker of Missouri, who own a timeshare interest under Westgate Resorts Ltd. and affiliates, filed a 103-page complaint Tuesday seeking monetary relief of at least $5 million and alleging that Westgate uses aggressive sales tactics to trick consumers into making purchases they don't understand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!