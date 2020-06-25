Timeshare Owners Say Westgate Ripped Them Off

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Nearly 300 timeshare holders have slapped Westgate Resorts with a proposed mass action suit in Missouri federal court, claiming that it runs a high-pressure and fraudulent business operation that induces consumers to sign contracts but then refuses to deliver on the vacation properties it has promised. A total of 287 individuals led by John and Veronica Hambacker of Missouri, who own a timeshare interest under Westgate Resorts Ltd. and affiliates, filed a 103-page complaint Tuesday seeking monetary relief of at least $5 million and alleging that Westgate uses aggressive sales tactics to trick consumers into making purchases they don't understand....

