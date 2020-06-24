Natural Foods Co. Execs Want To Ax Federal Derivative Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Executives of natural foods company Hain Celestial asked a New York federal court Tuesday to end shareholder litigation alleging securities fraud, contending that they had already fought off similar allegations and shouldn't have to go through those motions again. The company's chief executive and board members told U.S. District Judge Arthur D. Spatt that the consolidated amended shareholder derivative complaint filed by Hain investors Gary Merenstein, Jennifer Barnes and Jenny Silva should be dismissed with prejudice. In a memorandum supporting their motion, the Hain brass described the suit as the "sole survivor of a bevy of strike suits" accusing the company...

