TD Bank Accused Of Opening Accounts Without Permission

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- TD Bank NA was slammed with a proposed class action Wednesday in New Jersey federal court over the company's alleged practice of opening accounts without customers' permission in order to generate bogus fees, in violation of laws against unjust enrichment and bad faith business practices. TD Bank customer Judith Jimenez of Florida claims in her complaint that the bank charged her nearly $75 in unjustified fees after it closed her checking account without explanation in April, and then reopened it without her authorization only to close it again. It wasn't an isolated incident, according to the complaint. "Based on Ms. Jimenez's experience,...

