S. Korean Trade Minister Throws Hat Into Ring To Head WTO

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT) -- South Korea nominated its trade minister, Yoo Myung-Hee, on Wednesday to be the next World Trade Organization director-general after the current head, Roberto Azevêdo, announced that he would be stepping down at the end of August. Yoo, who negotiated trade deals with the U.S. and China, is the fifth candidate to be appointed to replace Azevêdo with the nomination deadline approaching in two weeks. After the nomination period closes, candidates will be vetted and questioned by the General Council that includes representatives for all of the WTO's member countries. Soon-to-be former Director-General Azevêdo said in May that he would be stepping...

