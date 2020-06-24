Ga. Health Care Network Inks $2.6M Deal To End FCA Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Augusta University Medical Center Inc. reached a $2.6 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday to resolve a False Claims Act suit claiming the teaching hospital network submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary procedures. AUMC reached the deal with the federal government, Georgia and South Carolina to end a whistleblower's claims that the health care network violated the FCA by billing for a procedure known as a "Belsey Collis" to treat acid reflux even though it wasn't covered by the national insurance programs. Additional details about the terms of the settlement were not available Wednesday....

