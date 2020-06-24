Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Dish, SiriusXM Fees Ruling In IP Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied Dragon Intellectual Property LLC's plea for the court to reconsider its decision to give Dish and SiriusXM another chance at getting attorney fees in a patent dispute over video playback technology. In a one-page ruling, the appeals court unanimously denied Dragon's petition for an en banc or panel rehearing of its precedential decision to toss a Delaware federal judge's November 2018 decision, which found that Dish and SiriusXM were not entitled to attorney fees in Dragon's lawsuit over a patent for technology that lets users pause, record and rewatch missed portions of broadcasts. According to...

