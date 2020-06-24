PE-Backed Analytics Giant D&B Launches $1.3B IPO

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Private-equity backed Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. set a price range Wednesday for an estimated $1.3 billion initial public offering, advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, proceeding with a potentially mammoth IPO less than two years after the analytics giant went private. Short Hills, New Jersey-based D&B told regulators it plans to offer 65.75 million shares priced between $19 and $21, raising $1.32 billion at midpoint. The IPO is set to price during the week of June 29, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Latham & Watkins LLP is advising the underwriters. D&B sells data and analytics services designed to...

