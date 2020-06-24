Instagram Celeb's Luxury Cannabis Co. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Instagram personality Dan Bilzerian's luxury cannabis brand Ignite is the latest target of a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action, a type of suit that has become a familiar headache for the nascent industry. According to the latest suit, filed Tuesday in Nevada federal court, Ignite International Ltd. sent Tyler Baker an automated text message in May asking if he would like to sign up to receive notifications, even though Baker never consented to receive a text and his cellphone had been signed up for a do-not-call registry since 2004. Ignite positions itself as "the first premium global cannabis brand"...

