Wayfair Investor Sues For Records On $535M Transaction

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Online retailer Wayfair Inc. was hit with an investor lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking company records to investigate potential wrongdoing related to the issuance of $535 million in notes at a "steep discount" to investment firms with ties to the company's controlling shareholders. Equity-League Pension Trust Fund said it wants records to probe "potential misconduct by Wayfair's directors" and possible conflicts of interest that may have influenced the online home goods retailer's decision to pursue the note issuance and sale so it can decide whether it wants to file a suit "to remedy potential misconduct." In April, Wayfair approved...

