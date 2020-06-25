11th Circ. Says DHS Can Remove Man For Ga. Ecstasy Crime

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- In a precedential decision, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled that a Jamaican man can be deported over a 2003 Georgia drug conviction, despite his conviction record imprecisely referencing ecstasy, a drug name that officials use to describe a slew of substances. Keefe Gordon's conviction for possession with intent to distribute rendered him both removable from the country and ineligible for deportation relief, a three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday, denying his petition to review a U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals decision. According to the opinion, Gordon, who was living in the U.S. as a permanent resident since 1995, fell under the U.S....

