Georgia Power Accused Of Shorting Contractor $7.2M

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A contractor for Georgia Power Co. has accused the utility of failing to pay $7.2 million for work that was done building and installing a wastewater treatment system to ensure that a large coal-fired power plant could comply with federal regulations. Ground/Water Treatment & Technology LLC says that what started out in 2018 as an agreement to build a temporary wastewater treatment plant for Georgia Power's Plant Bowen morphed into the contractor being asked to work on a costly long-term solution. When it came time for GWTT to be paid after the fact, Georgia Power didn't honor its end of the...

