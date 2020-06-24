Paper Cutter Sues Insurer Over Unpaid $2.5M Flood Claim

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania paper cutting company accused an Atlanta-based insurer of breaching a contract by failing to cover flood damage surpassing $2.5 million to one of the company's buildings, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Bengal Converting Services Inc. — which specializes in paper cutting and finishing, warehousing, and logistics — and four related companies claimed that RSUI Group subsidiary Landmark American Insurance Co. refused to compensate them for the water damage until they put out their own money. "Landmark does not have a reasonable basis for denying benefits under the policy and has instead invented meritless reasons to avoid paying...

