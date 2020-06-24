2nd Circ. Pushes Back On Eagles Lineman's Drug Ban Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson's admission that he took a banned substance could undermine his challenge to a 10-game suspension despite claims the NFL and its players' union failed to disclose side deals amending the league's policy, a Second Circuit panel suggested during arguments Wednesday. Johnson's attorney Stephen Zashin of Zashin & Rich Co. LPA told the panel during oral arguments that Johnson's arbitration over a 10-game suspension in 2016 for banned substances was marred by the fact that the National Football League Players Association never provided him with a full and complete copy of the collective bargaining agreement in effect at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS