Calif. Firm Procopio Faces Defamation Suit From Fired Atty

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney who was fired from her job as an associate at San Diego-based Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP has filed a lawsuit in state court claiming the firm and several partners harassed, defamed and discriminated against her before giving her the boot when she spoke out. The attorney, who brought the suit Tuesday under the pseudonym Jane Doe, accuses Procopio of wrongfully firing her after she complained about a "campaign" against her waged by her supervisor, who allegedly favored a younger, male attorney to take her place. When Doe sought out her own representation after she was told she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS