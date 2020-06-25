Forest Service Accuses Idaho Rancher Of Buzzing Trail Crew

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An Idaho rancher is harassing workers constructing a hiking trail with low flybys in a helicopter that kick up dust and rocks, the federal government said in a request for a restraining order. The U.S. Forest Service told an Idaho federal court Wednesday that David Boren, the owner of Sawtooth Mountain Ranch LLC, had his brother perform the flybys just a day after a hearing on the ranch's second motion for a preliminary injunction last week. Instead of waiting for the judge's decision, the Forest Service said Boren had his brother Michael Boren fly a helicopter 8 feet off the ground...

