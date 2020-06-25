Atty Cops To Human Smuggling In Adoption Scam Case

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- An attorney pled guilty in Arkansas federal court to human smuggling to end allegations that he ran an illegal adoption ring involving the newborn children of immigrant women, according to an announcement Wednesday. In October, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas accused Paul D. Petersen of seeking out pregnant women in the Marshall Islands, bringing them to the U.S. and paying them to hand over their newborn children to unsuspecting adoptive families. Petersen copped to one count of conspiracy to smuggle unauthorized immigrants to escape the remaining 18 criminal charges brought against him, which included counts of...

