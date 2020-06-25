EU Funds Want €34M Energy Award Against Spain Enforced

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A group of European investment and private equity funds has urged a D.C. federal court to enforce a €33.7 million ($37.8 million) arbitral award against Spain, over revoked economic incentives that were aimed at stimulating investment in renewable energy. Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV of Luxembourg, Demeter Partners S.A. of Paris and others filed suit Tuesday, saying Spain owes them the July 2019 award in full. The investors initially sought arbitration in April 2015, after Spain revoked incentives for several solar and hydro plants they invested in between 2008 and 2012. They are among dozens of European Union investors who have sought...

