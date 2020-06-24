Bayer Reaches Major $820M Settlement Over PCBs

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG agreed on Wednesday to pay $820 million to settle allegations brought by the city of Long Beach, California, and a slew of other local governments that say they face increased costs due to Monsanto's contamination of waterways. The proposed settlement in California federal court was announced on a landmark day for Bayer, as it shed legal baggage it incurred when it purchased Monsanto Co. in 2018. In addition to its agreement to settle allegations related to Monsanto's manufacture of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, Bayer reached a $10 billion deal to settle claims related to its weedkiller Roundup and came...

