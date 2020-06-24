Construction Boss Gets 1.5 Years In Tax Evasion, Ch. 7 Fraud

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The head of several New Jersey construction companies received an 18-month prison sentence Wednesday after admitting to hiding more than $2 million in income from the government to dodge taxes and avoid paying off debts when he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Patrick Franconeri, who owns and operates APA Construction Inc. and related businesses, pled guilty last year to one count of tax evasion and one count of concealment of assets in bankruptcy. In addition to being sentenced via videoconference to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release, a New Jersey federal judge also ordered Franconeri to pay restitution of...

