Dems Ramp Up Pressure Over DOJ Antitrust 'Politicization'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing on alleged politicization at the U.S. Department of Justice may be just the beginning after a group of Senate Democrats called for further probes into the "damning" accusations over Antitrust Division investigations of cannabis mergers and California's emissions deal with automakers. Those investigations lacked any proper basis, career DOJ staffer John W. Elias told the committee. According to Elias, Attorney General William Barr ordered the Antitrust Division to subject 10 cannabis mergers to scrutiny normally reserved for deals that pose serious antitrust concerns because Barr didn't like the industry itself. The division also opened a probe...

