Vereit To Pay SEC $8M Over American Realty Fraud Claims

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Vereit Inc. will pay the SEC $8 million to resolve the agency's claims of accounting fraud that sent the former chief financial officer of the real estate investment trust, formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, to prison for 18 months. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement on Tuesday, saying Vereit neither admits nor denies the regulator's findings that two former American Realty executives, CFO Brian S. Block and chief accounting officer Lisa McAlister, in 2014 inflated a key financial metric relied on by analysts and investors. Block and McAlister have already settled the SEC's enforcement actions against...

