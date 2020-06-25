Ex-Woodbridge Sales Agents Want SEC's Ponzi Suit In Calif.

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Two former Woodbridge Group salespeople have told a Florida federal court that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is trying "deliberately to cripple" them by bringing its suit over their alleged roles in Robert Shapiro's $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme far away from California, where key witnesses live. In separate but nearly identical dismissal bids filed Wednesday, Brook Church-Koegel and Nicole Walker said that despite the fact they and the majority of the relevant witnesses live in California, the SEC filed its March suit in Miami because its current in-house representation is based there and because it knows that Church-Koegel and Walker...

