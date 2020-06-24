Prevagen Maker Inks Deal To Settle Half-Dozen False Ad Suits

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Consumers who accused a Wisconsin-based biotechnology company of lying about the effects of its Prevagen memory supplement asked a Florida federal court on Wednesday to approve a settlement to resolve the claims in that case and a half-dozen others, encompassing up to 3 million buyers. The Prevagen buyers asked U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke to greenlight the proposed agreement, which would bar Quincy Bioscience LLC from representing that Prevagen improves memory or limits age-related memory problems. It would also give partial refunds to the customers of up to $70 with proof of purchase, and up to $12 without. Additionally, the...

