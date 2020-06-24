J&J Surgical Rip-Offs Lead To Seizure, FDA Criminal Probe

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ordered law enforcement to seize counterfeit versions of Johnson & Johnson surgical devices from a distributor that's repeatedly covered up its involvement in international fraud, according to documents unsealed Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. didn't mince words when granting Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon's request to raid three locations for the company operating as eSutures.com and seize business records and counterfeit products. "Upon the evidence presented, it is highly likely that by knowingly selling and helping manufacture counterfeit Ethicon surgical devices, eSutures engaged in criminal counterfeiting," Judge Dow said. "The incentives for eSutures to...

