5th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Against Allergy Advocacy Group

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has refused to revive a remote allergy treatment provider's suit accusing a patient advocacy group of participating in an anti-competitive scheme to squeeze it out of the market, finding the case lacks evidence of a conspiracy. A three-judge panel issued an unpublished opinion on Wednesday rejecting an appeal from United Allergy Services and Academy of Allergy & Asthma in Primary Care. The company and a nonprofit it formed help primary care physicians provide immunotherapy treatments usually administered by allergists. They are appealing a loss against patient advocacy group Allergy and Asthma Network/Mothers of Asthmatics Inc., referred to as...

