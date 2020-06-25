Real Estate Rumors: Taitz, Focus, NY Community Bank

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A developer group that comprises Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin and Todd Michael Glaser has sold two residential condo units at a Miami property for $11 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for two units at One Thousand Museum at 1000 Biscayne Blvd., a new 84-unit, 62-story tower, and the buyer is an entity affiliated with GVW Group owner Andrew Taitz, according to the report. Intercontinental Real Estate has purchased a Lake Forest, Illinois, apartment complex for $53.8 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The deal is for Kelmscott Park Apartments, which was...

