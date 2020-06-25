Exec's Libel Trial Over Trump Dossier Author Set For July

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 6:04 PM BST) -- A Russian tech executive's libel suit against Trump-dossier author Christopher Steele over his inclusion in the notorious report that was published in BuzzFeed is set to start in London next month. The High Court trial, set to begin July 20 and expected to last five days, is slated to be held in person at the Royal Courts of Justice with a number of participants involved by video link, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Andrew Wood, 80, a former British ambassador to Moscow who consulted on the Trump dossier. He is being called as a witness by Aleksej Gubarev in...

