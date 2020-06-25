Tabloid Looks To Nix Depp Libel Suit, Citing Undisclosed Texts

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 7:57 PM BST) -- The Sun newspaper urged a London judge on Thursday to throw out Johnny Depp's libel suit against the tabloid over an article claiming he abused actress Amber Heard, saying the actor breached a court order by not disclosing text messages showing the extent of his drug use. During the High Court hearing, counsel for News Group Newspapers Ltd. and The Sun's executive editor, Dan Wootton, reminded Judge Andrew Nicol of an order he made in March requiring Depp to disclose evidence produced in separate libel proceedings he brought against his ex-wife in the U.S. Depp did not hand over a series...

