Ex-CTO Stole Trade Secrets, Sports Data Co. Claims

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Chicago sports data provider is accusing its former chief technology officer of stealing trade secrets and refusing to give back company information, and says when she was terminated, she left behind an "intimidating" screensaver cautioning the company to "think twice." Stats LLC, operating as Stats Perform, asked an Illinois federal court on Wednesday to make Helen Sun return all confidential company information and reveal the codes to her locked company iPhone and a personal iCloud account, and ban her from having, using or leaking sensitive company data. It also wants to scan Sun's personal computer for work-related information. The company...

