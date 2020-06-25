Engineering Co. Says Inventor Took A Free Ride On Stolen IP

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Corrosion Prevention Technologies LLC has sued the inventor of its metal corrosion intellectual property in Texas federal court, alleging he ignored confidentiality agreements and stole trade secrets to start a rival company. Texas-based CPT said in a complaint filed Tuesday that Loren Hatle, the co-inventor of a metal coating product that revolutionized the industry, took off with the technology to start his own business despite signing agreements that required it to stay in-house. "Defendants have used CPT's property without [spending] much time, labor, skill, and money, thereby enjoying a free ride and gaining special advantage in the competitive corrosion prevention industry,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS