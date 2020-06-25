Travelers Not Required To Defend Alleged Ambulance Chaser

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Travelers is not obligated to defend or indemnify a law firm in an underlying putative class action where the firm faces allegations that it unlawfully obtained vehicle collision records as part of identifying new clients, a North Carolina federal judge has determined. A provision in the relevant insurance contract stipulated that Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America would not be responsible for defending or indemnifying attorney R. Bradley Van Laningham and his firm Van Laningham & Associates PLLC in matters involving allegations of "unsolicited communications," according to U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs' ruling Wednesday. Van Laningham faces allegations in the...

